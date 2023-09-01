Armenia and fictitious criminal regime deliberately turn road issue into political speculation and manipulation

1 September 2023 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

According to Head of Foreign Policy Affairs, Armenia, without agreeing with Azerbaijan, brought various trucks to the Lachin border checkpoint for the purpose of populism: "Yesterday, some corrupt European politicians under the influence of the Armenian lobby also came to the border of Azerbaijan as part of this theatrical drama. Such steps do not make any sense. It is necessary to solve real issues on the spot instead of taking such showy steps.

Azerbaijan will not accept the presence of any gray zone in its territory. Some people think that they will continue the status quo, live in this separatist status, and ensure the existence of this illegitimate regime, but this will not happen, Azernews reports.

“On August 15, we together with the representatives of the diplomatic corps got acquainted with the technical capabilities and delivery capacity of the Aghdam-Khankendi road on the ground. At the time, the representatives of the diplomatic corps once again witnessed that the Aghdam-Khankendi road is a road with higher capacity and efficiency. Unfortunately, Armenia and the fictitious criminal regime established by it in the Garabagh region, which it continues to support to this day, are not allowing this road to be opened due to political manipulations and speculations,” Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told journalists.

“Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the Aghdam-Khankendi road is functioning and any cargo can be delivered to Khankendi and adjacent territories through it in a very short time. We can only regard the refusal to use this road as racism and discrimination. As part of the reintegration process, Azerbaijan is ready to ensure the rights and security of Armenian residents living in Garabagh, as well as their obligations based on the Constitution of Azerbaijan and international documents the country is party to. However, we see that they have deliberately turned the road issue into a topic of political speculation and political manipulation. This policy is deliberately supported by Armenia," he added.

Assistant to Azerbaijani President: The main goal of their pseudo-humanitarian show is to hide their true nature and intentions

“Armenia has deployed various cargo vehicles at the state border with Azerbaijan, the Lachin border checkpoint without agreement with the Azerbaijani side for demonstration and populism. Yesterday, some corrupt European politicians, who are supported and influenced by the Armenian lobby, as an integral part of this theatrical drama, arrived at the Azerbaijani border. There is no need to take such steps. Instead of taking such demonstrative steps, there is a need to resolve real issues on the ground. Azerbaijan will not allow the existence of any grey zone on its territory,” Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told journalists.

“If anyone thinks that they will continue to maintain the current situation and ensure the existence of an illegitimate regime, living in this separatist status, this will not happen. Azerbaijan will not tolerate this at any cost. The main goal of their pseudo-humanitarian show is to hide their true nature and intentions. Their true intention, however, is to ensure the existence of the fictitious illegal regime they established in the Azerbaijani territories, which remained under the occupation at the time, and they use various excuses for this,” Hajiyev emphasized.

Puppet regime and Armenia responsible for non-acceptance of food cargo

The responsibility for non-acceptance and rejection of food cargo falls entirely on the puppet regime and Armenia, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told journalists.

Hajiyev recalled that discussions between the Azerbaijani side and the Russian peacekeeping contingent took place yesterday.

“The issue of food cargo being delivered via Russian peacekeepers' vehicles was also discussed. However, the information that appeared in the mass media and social networks yesterday indicates that they are trying to prevent this through some organized protests. The delivery of food cargo here once again clearly demonstrates Azerbaijan’s goodwill. The responsibility for non-acceptance and rejection of food cargo falls entirely on the puppet regime and Armenia, which continues to play its role in this manipulative process,” the presidential aide underlined.

Hikmat Hajiyev expressed confidence that the representatives of the diplomatic corps will convey these facts they saw with their own eyes to the relevant authorities of their countries. “This is the fact that an atmosphere of a lie, which Armenians and some of their patrons created and try to create, has once again been destroyed,” Hikmat Hajiyev added.

