Armenians attack Azerbaijani Embassy building in Lebanon

31 August 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

About 50 people of Armenian origin, who held a rally in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon, broke through the fence around the administrative building of the embassy and threw bottles with paint and explosives into the administrative building of the embassy, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

As a result of the attack, the embassy staff was not injured.

As soon as the agency responsible for the protection of diplomatic missions was informed about the incident, law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene, but at that time the provocateurs managed to escape from the scene.

In order to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the attack on the Embassy, a note has been sent to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry and appropriate measures are being taken.

Security at the Embassy is currently being reinforced and an investigation into the offense is underway.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz