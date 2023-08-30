ECtHR rejects Armenia's appeal in connection with Vagif Khachatryan's case

30 August 2023 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The European Court of Human Rights rejected Armenia's application for a new provisional measure against Azerbaijan in connection with the case of Vagif Khachatryan.

According to Azernews, this was announced by the representative of the Republic of Armenia on international legal issues.

Note that V.Khachatryan has been found guilty in the massacre committed by Armenian terrorists in Meshaly village of Khojaly town. During that time, 25 Azerbaijanis were killed, 14 people were injured, and 358 Azerbaijanis were displaced. Due to the fact that sufficient reasonable suspicions arose regarding the criminal case, it was decided to involve Vagif Khachatryan as an accused person under articles 103 (massacre) and 107 (deportation or forced movement of the population) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. However, due to the fact that his whereabouts were unknown to the investigation, on November 12, 2013, an international arrest warrant was applied by the court's decision.

As a result of the conducted search measures, on July 29, 2023, Khachatryan was detained by the military personnel of the State Border Service at the Lachin border crossing point of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, while trying to go to the Republic of Armenia for treatment through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

