Azerbaijani People's Artist awarded "Emek" Order of Second Degree - decree

28 August 2023 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order awarding Vagif Mustafayev with the "Emek" (Labor) Order of the Second Degree for many years of fruitful activity in the development of Azerbaijani culture.

Vagif Mustafayev is an Azerbaijani film director and screenwriter, as well as People's Artist of Azerbaijan (2005), Laureate of the State Prize of the Azerbaijan SSR (1990), member of the European Academy of Film and Television, Vice-President of the Eurasian Academy of Television and Radio, and member of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan.



