Azerbaijani President and First Lady attend festive event Lachin City Day held on bank of Hakari River - President addresses event

26 August 2023 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the “Lachin City Day” festivities, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organized by the Ministry of Culture and Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, on the bank of the River of Hakari in the city of Lachin, Azernews reports.

The head of state addressed the event.

The event continued with a concert.

