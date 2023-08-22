Azerbaijani serviceman wounded as result of Armenian provacation

22 August 2023 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

During the provocation by the illegal Armenian armed formations, Nazarov Ismet Ramiz oglu, a military serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, was slightly injured as a result of the ricochet of the fire from the opposite side, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry noted that the wounded serviceman was provided with first aid and hospitalized. There is no danger to his life.

The Defense Ministry stated that definitive retaliatory measures are being taken by units of the Azerbaijani Army. The Ministry informed that the military and political leadership of Armenia is fully responsible for the results of provocations caused by the other party.

