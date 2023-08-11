Western Azerbaijan Community urges French to refrain from double standards policy

11 August 2023 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijani Community condemns the joining of vehicles filled with the “aid” collected from several cities and regions of France to a truck caravan that Armenia had aimed to send to Garabagh under the guise of “humanitarian aid” without the consent of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a Facebook post of the Community.

The Community's statement points out that France, where Islamophobia and Azerbaijanophobia are rampant, tries to gain its geopolitical interests, which had lost in Africa, in the South Caucasus.

“France, where Islamophobia and Azerbaijanophobia are rampant, is attempting to heighten tension in the South Caucasus region and turn it into a scene of geopolitical competition. The West Azerbaijan Community calls on the French cities and regions to avoid such cheap and ridiculous practices, and the policy of double standards, which is an insult to international law,” the statement reads.

