Construction of Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu road and 5 tunnels continue [PHOTOS]

One of the important road infrastructure projects implemented in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway with a length of 82 km, Azernews reports.

The design length of the road connecting the Goygol and Kalbajar regions is 56 km of Toganali-Kalbajar and 26 km of Kalbajar-Istisu. From the 16 km section of the Toganali-Kalbajar project, the Murovdag ridge begins, and the height increases from 1700 m to the top of Murovdag to 3250 m.

In this part, the construction of the Murovdag Tunnel continues, which will become one of the longest road tunnels in the world. The tunnel will have two traffic lanes in one direction and a width of 12 meters. In addition, 4 tunnels are under construction with a length of 561.2 m, 626.9 m, 480 m, and 947.90 m.

A total of 5,780 meters of drilling and blasting in the left direction of the Murovdag tunnel (Tunnel No. 3), which consists of left and right parts, the length of the left part will be 11699.6 meters, and the right part 11678.7 meters. (total length 23,378.3 m), 2,937 m of strip concrete work, and in the right direction, a total of 5,990 m of drilling and blasting and 896 m of strip concrete work have been completed. In addition, 18 connecting roads (transitional tunnels) have been built connecting the right and left parts of the Murovdag Tunnel, and work continues on the construction of new connecting roads.

Excavation, spraying, and strip concreting have already been completed in tunnel No. 1 with a length of 561.2 m, tunnel No. 2 with a length of 626.9 m, and tunnel No. 4 with a length of 480 m. In tunnel No. 5 with a length of 947.9 meters, drilling and spraying have been completed concrete, and work continues on strip concreting.

According to the order of the head of state, the Toganali-Kelbajar-Istisu highway is being built according to I, II, and III technical categories with 2, 3, and 4 lanes. Thus, taking into account the rugged mountainous and rocky relief of the construction area, the construction of the main part of the road is planned according to the II technical categories, that is, with 2 traffic lanes, and an additional lane on the slopes. On the site with the Murovdag tunnel, it is planned to build 4 traffic lanes according to the 1st technical category. According to the project, the total length of the I-class road is 14.2 km, the total length of the II-class road is 34.8 km, and the total length of the III-class road is 33 km.

According to the project, it is planned to build 6 intersections with a total length of 2968 meters and 36 connecting roads with a total length of 5600 meters.

On the Toganali-Kalbajar section of the road, land clearing, vegetation removal, excavation, and backfilling, as well as the construction of artificial structures are currently underway. Drilling and backfilling works are completed by 56%. The construction of the road foundation and the laying of asphalt concrete pavement is underway on the finished sections.

On the section of the Kalbajar-Istisu road, work continues on clearing the territory, removing vegetation, excavating and backfilling, and building artificial structures.

164 (3,437 m) round pipes, 118 (3,541 m) rectangular pipes, 1 (28 m) animal crossing, 18 (6,229 m) U-shaped and rectangular culverts, 2,433 m trapezoidal channels, 64 534 m2. construct an earthen wall, 5,363 m of retaining wall, and 36,346 m of masonry wall (retaining/retaining).

50 round pipes, 47 rectangular pipes, 1 animal crossing, 9 U-shaped and rectangular culverts, 9,561 m of stone walls and 4,854 m of retaining walls, 1,057 m of trapezoidal channels, and 43,581 m2 of the Geogerm wall have been completed. listed works.

In general, the progress of physical work on the project is 41%.

It should be noted that construction work is carried out under the supervision of the leadership of the State Automobile Roads Agency of Azerbaijan in accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules". To complete the project on time, according to the prepared schedule, the Agency attracted the necessary number of forces to the area.

The Toganaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway originates from the village of Toganaly in the Goygol region and passes through the territory of the Kalbajar region liberated from occupation. Thus, it will provide easy access to the district center and the famous Istisu district, as well as to many residential areas of the said district.

