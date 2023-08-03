Ombudsman makes another visit as part of National Preventive Mechanism [PHOTO]

3 August 2023 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudswoman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, and members of the National Preventive Group of the Ombudsman for the Prevention of Torture made unannounced visits to places of detention, from where people cannot leave them of their own free will, Azernews reports.

On July 29, 2023, within the framework of the regular visit of the Ombudsman in accordance with the requirements of national and international legal norms, including the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment and Punishment within the framework of the activities of the National Preventive Mechanism, Vagif Khachatryan, detained at the Lachin checkpoint of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, he was taken individually by the employees of the State border service of the Azerbaijan Republic.

Vagif Khachatryan's appeal was heard during the visit, which was attended by the ombudsman office and members of its National Preventive Group for the Prevention of Torture, as well as experts in the field of medicine and psychology. Khachatryan expressed satisfaction with the humane treatment and quality medical care provided to him since the initial detention and noted that there have been positive changes in his health. Vagif Khachatryan expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for all this, and for contacting him, the conditions of his detention, and the opportunity to contact his family.

As part of the on-site visit, the conditions of detention in the institution were investigated - personal hygiene and sanitation, medical care, and food issues, without any discrimination against the person, in accordance with national legislation and international documents, he was granted the necessary medical and psychological rights service, the presence of materials is established in his ward artistic and necessary information.

Legislation and international documents in the native language on the mechanisms of applying for the rights of an admitted person, informational publications on the possibilities of applying to the Ombudsman, and Call Center 916 were presented.

Information, videos, and photographs about this person obtained during the visit were also sent to the relevant international institutions.

