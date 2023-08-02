Guba hosts regional conference on Current Challenges and Upcoming Main Goals

2 August 2023 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

A regional conference on Modern Challenges and Upcoming Main Goals started in Guba on August 2 under the organization of the State Committee for Work with Religious Entities, Azernews reports.

The conference, which will last three days at the Heydar Aliyev Centre in the Guba district, discusses problems in the sphere of religion, work done in combating religious radicalism and extremism, as well as upcoming tasks.

Leaders of the State Committee, Executive Power of Guba district, as well as employees of other relevant institutions and public representatives, took part in the conference.

