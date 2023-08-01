Euronews broadcast on rapid reconstruction works in liberated Lachin [VIDEO]

1 August 2023 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Euronews television channel prepared a reportage on the building and reconstruction works in Azerbaijan's Lachin district, liberated from occupation, as well as the return of internally displaced persons.

Azernews informs that in the report it was talked about the rapid reconstruction works in the western Azerbaijan, especially after the 44-day war.

Also in the report, Euronews correspondent Annelise Borges talks with the families of former internally displaced persons who returned to Lachin.

