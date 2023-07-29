West Azerbaijan community responds to Council of Europe Secretary General's

29 July 2023 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

The West Azerbaijan Community (WAC) has expressed serious concern that the Council of Europe supports Armenia's fraudulent propaganda and demonstrates double standards, Azernews reports, citing WAC.

In response to Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric's biased statement of July 28 on the topic of supplying residents of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the community noted that the issue is an absurdity created by Armenia to mislead the international community.

"A group of separatist criminals, at the behest of Armenia, is blocking roads from other regions of Azerbaijan to Armenian-populated areas in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and demanding an exclusive route for uncontrolled supplies from Armenia. Armenia, desperately seeking a way to supply its 10,000-strong military contingent in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, is trying to blackmail Azerbaijan, weaken Azerbaijan's sovereignty over the said territory and strengthen separatist tendencies there. In this regard, it is regrettable that Armenia's tall tales about 'humanitarian crisis' were reflected in the latest statement of the Council of Europe," the structure emphasized.

The West Azerbaijan Community, which includes hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who suffered from ethnic cleansing by Armenia, strongly condemns the double standards and hypocrisy of the Council of Europe, which ignores the suffering of nearly one million Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia and the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It is mentioned that Armenia still denies the right of Western Azerbaijanis, victims of mass expulsion and ethnic cleansing, to return to their ancestral lands.

"The fact that the Council of Europe, which positions itself as a "defender of human rights", against the background of indifference to the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis subjected to Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing, immediately draws attention to the mentioned false "humanitarian crisis", shows its bias. This contradicts the goals and principles set out in the Council's Charter, the European Convention on Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Council of Europe should actively protect the rights of the exiled Azerbaijanis to return to their homes in Armenia and contribute to the elimination of the injustice committed against them.

We call on the Council of Europe to reconsider its position, reject Armenia's false propaganda, put an end to its bias and discrimination against Azerbaijanis and maintain its commitment to justice," the statement of the West Azerbaijan Community reads.

