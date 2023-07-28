Azerbaijani Foreign Minister informed Colombian ambassador about Armenia's provocations

28 July 2023 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ceyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to our country Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the Colombian ambassador handed Minister Ceyhun Bayramov a copy of his credentials. Minister Ceyhun Bayramov congratulated Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala on his appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future activities.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the importance of bilateral relations, the implementation of the political consultation mechanism, the benefits of mutual visits, and the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary ties, as well as emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation in the fields of education and tourism.

During the meeting, Ceyhun Bayramov informed the other side in detail about Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories for almost 30 years, illegal actions in these lands, ethnic cleansing policy, and Azerbaijan's peace efforts in the post-conflict period. At present, despite peace efforts in the region, it is stated that the process is hindered by Armenia's provocations.

