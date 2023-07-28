Western Azerbaijan Community condemns statements made by number of Armenian officials

28 July 2023 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the statements made by a number of Armenian officials about the return to West Azerbaijan in recent days, Azernews reports, citing the Community.

This once again clearly proves that Azerbaijanphobia reigns in Armenia.

Claims that Western Azerbaijanis are not subject to deportation and leave their ancestral lands after receiving compensation for their homes generally do not fit into any moral and ethical values.

It is unacceptable to consider the dialogue proposal of the Western Azerbaijan Community addressed to Armenia as a territorial claim.

The statements of the Armenian officials also show that Armenia is very worried about bringing the issue of return to West Azerbaijan to the international level recently.

In addition, what Armenian officials say about the "exceptionalism" of Armenians living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is fundamentally against human rights. We would like to remind the government of Armenia of an elementary truth that according to Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, "All people are born free and equal in their dignity and rights."

Also, according to Article 13 of that Declaration, every person has the right to return to his country. Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia will persistently continue their peaceful struggle to ensure their rights.

---

