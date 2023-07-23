Shusha Global Media Forum focuses on media literacy

23 July 2023 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

The Global Media Forum, currently taking place in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, commenced its third day with an engaging session on "Investment and Consumer Trends in Media," Azernews reports with reference to Trend.

During the session, the discussion centered around consumer trends in new media and the significance of media literacy. Distinguished participants from both local and foreign media outlets, along with industry experts, gathered to share their insights.

Notable speakers, including Clive Marshall, the CEO of PA Media Group, Matthias Lüfkens, the founder and CEO of DigiTips, Oubai Shahbandar, a defense analyst, and Tina Berdzenishvili, the CEO of Georgian Public Television, addressed various topics. They covered strategies to combat disinformation and fake news, changing trends in media production and consumption, media investment matters, and the crucial role of media literacy in fostering professional media and business development models.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, is attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures.

In addition, 60 managers and representatives of local media are among the participants

The forum will last until July 23.

