President: Shusha declaration actually opens new horizons in front of us

21 July 2023 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

“After the victory in the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan and Türkiye formalized their relationship, which, actually, de facto were relations between allies,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Azernews reports.

“This is really a big asset for our nations, for our peoples. This declaration actually opens new horizons in front of us, though, even before that Azerbaijan and Türkiye in many areas demonstrated unity, solidarity, and mutual support,” the head of state emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz