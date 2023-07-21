Azerbaijani FM meets newly appointed FAO representative

21 July 2023 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Affairs Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in the country Muhammad Nasar Hayat, Azernews report, citing the Ministry.

First of all, the FAO representative presented his credentials to Jeyhun Bayramov. The minister wished the representative success in his activities in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and FAO.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the importance of ensuring food security in the current international situation and noted that FAO's activities in this matter are highly commendable. The joint projects implemented with FAO for using the development potential of the agricultural sector and strengthening food security in Azerbaijan were noted with satisfaction. The perspectives of the Partnership Program between Azerbaijan and FAO were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed Nasar Hayat in detail about the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, including the mine danger, which poses a serious threat to agriculture. Noting that the territories liberated from the occupation are being reconstructed on the basis of "smart city" and "smart village" concepts, the Foreign Minister said these lands have great agricultural potential. In this regard, possibilities of cooperation are being discussed.

