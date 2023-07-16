Azerbaijani lawyer: Armenia's claims once again rejected by international courts

16 July 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

As in all democratic, sovereign states, Azerbaijan has established a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin road to protect its territorial integrity and state borders. This is a sovereign right to protect the borders of the State of Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, Khayala Abdullazade, a member of the Bar Association, has told Azertag.

Concerned about this, Armenia applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) regarding the application of temporary security measures. Under Article 39 of the Rules of Procedure of the ECtHR, the Court may order provisional measures binding on any Contracting Party. Security measures are, according to case law, extraordinary measures that are only applied when there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm.

According to her, on July 12 of this year, the European Court of Human Rights ruled on the application of temporary security measures in the court case of Armenia against Azerbaijan that the request of this country dated June 21, 2023 is completely unreasonable. In other words, with its decision, the European Court of Human Rights once again confirmed the groundlessness of Armenia's demand "to remove all obstacles to the movement of traffic along the Lachin corridor and to inform the Committee of Ministers about it". Thus, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was once again recognized.

The European Court of Human Rights did not find that the border crossing impeded the movement of traffic along the Lachin road and that it did not violate its decision of December 21, 2022 to take measures within the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan to ensure the safe passage of persons in need of medical assistance.

"At the same time, the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, recently issued its next judgment on Armenia's complaint. According to the July 6, 2023 decision of this court, in order to modify the February 22, 2023 decision regarding the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, its May 12 petition was rejected unanimously.

In our view, the International Court of Justice once again recognized the right of independent Azerbaijan to control its borders. Thus the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was once again confirmed. These decisions taken by both the ECtHR and the International Court of Justice are progressive and worthy of approval. These decisions once again showed the world community that Azerbaijan legally defends its sovereignty within the framework of international law," Abdullazadeh said.

