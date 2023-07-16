Dedicated to National Leader International soccer tournament Goal U-15 ends [PHOTOS]

16 July 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

International soccer tournament "Gol U-15" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has ended. Azernews reports.

8 teams took part in the tournament organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.

In the match for third place at ASKO Arena, Neftchi defeated Sabail team 2:1 and won the bronze medal of the competition. In the final game, the teams "Zira" and "Ilbirs" of Kyrgyzstan met. "Ilbirs won the game with a score of 2:1 and became the winner of the tournament. Teams "Zira" and "Neftchi" were awarded the second and third places.

Kairat Kanatov ("Ilbirs") became the best player of the tournament, Murad Jabbarov ("Sumgait", 7 goals) the best scorer, and Hagan Shukurov ("Zira") the best goalkeeper.

The winners were awarded by Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gaibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasilyeva, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, President of the Azerbaijan Mini Football Federation Orhan Mammadov and head coach of Zira PFC. Rashad Sadigov.

It should be noted that in addition to Azerbaijani teams, Kyrgyz "Ilbirs" and 14-year-old Uzbek team "Pakhtakor" also participated in the tournament.

Special gratitude was expressed to "Badamli Mineral Waters" LLC, which undertook the water supply of the event.

