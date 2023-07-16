Armenian armed forces subject Azerbaijan Army positions to fire

16 July 2023 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

On July 16 At about 02:30, units of the Armenian Armed Forces from their positions located in the direction of Vedi region opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of Karaagach settlement of Sadarak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews repots, citing Ministry of Defence.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense informed, that adequate response measures were taken by the units of our army in the mentioned direction.

