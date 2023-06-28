US State Secretary supports Armenia and Azerbaijan working together toward durable and dignified agreement [PHOTOS]

28 June 2023 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

"The US supports Armenia and Azerbaijan working together toward a durable and dignified agreement", said US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

"Hosting peace talks this week with Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center. We support Armenia and Azerbaijan working together toward a durable and dignified agreement. Dialogue is key to lasting peace," he wrote on Twitter.

On June 27, Secretary Antony Blinken held bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

The US State Secretary also took part in an opening plenary session with the two ministers at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

The talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will continue through June 29.

