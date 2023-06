26 June 2023 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Embassy has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day (June 26).

"We heartily congratulate the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on June 26 - the Day of the Armed Forces, and wish them success in their responsible and honorable service for the protection of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and independence," the Embassy wrote on Twitter.

---

