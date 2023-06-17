Head of Russia's Tatarstan arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

17 June 2023 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the Tatarstan Republic of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov has today embarked on a visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

At the Zangilan International Airport, the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov was met by Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, part of Eastern Zangazur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and other officials.

---

