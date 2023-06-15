Organization of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day [PHOTO]

15 June 2023 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on June 15 - National Salvation Day.

"On the occasion of 15 June - National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly Azerbaijani people and commemorate with deep respect the National Leader of the country Heydar Aliyev," posted on Twitter.

June 15 is one of the most remarkable days in the history of Azerbaijan’s statehood. The day celebrates the National Salvation Day- the beginning of a new and invaluable stage in the history of independent Azerbaijan.

For Azerbaijanis, this is one of the country’s most memorable days, marking the historical return of the national leader Heydar Aliyev from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to capital Baku in 1993.

Founded in 2009, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an intergovernmental organization, OTS is committed to the purpose and principles of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and other universally recognized principles and norms of international law, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states, as well as the maintenance of international peace, security and development of good-neighbourly and friendly relations.

Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkiye. During the 7thSummit held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined as a full member. Hungary received observer status at the Organization during its 6th Summit in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic in September 2018. In the 8th Summit held in November 2021, Turkmenistan and in November 2022, Turkish republic of Northern Cyprus joined as an Observer Members to the Organization.

