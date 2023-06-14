Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry condemns Armenia's military provocations

14 June 2023 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

According to the information of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on June 13, units of the armed forces of Armenia opened fire with heavy weapons, including mortars, on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

To stop the provocation of Armenia, Azerbaijan Army took appropriate response measures.

We strongly condemn this military provocation of Armenia and demand that Armenia abandon its increasingly aggressive rhetoric and stop such steps increasing tensions in the region.

Furthermore, we strongly reject the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia claiming Azerbaijan allegedly purposefully targeted the metallurgical plant under construction in Armenia.

Regarding the allegation that Azerbaijan aims to prevent investments in Armenia by committing provocations, let us note that Armenia pursued a policy of self-isolation by making territorial claims against its neighboring countries and keeping the territories of Azerbaijan under occupation for nearly 30 years, and thereby was left out of all international projects.

It is common knowledge that Armenia, contrary to its obligations, is preventing the opening of communications that would stimulate economic development in the region. Allegations of Armenia in this regard are baseless.

The military and political leadership of Armenia bears all responsibility for provocations against the peace-building measures and reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the region.

