Armenians freely pass Azerbaijan's Lachin border checkpoint

11 June 2023 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian residents living in Karabakh continue to freely cross the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus, Azernews reports.

We should note that the Armenian residents of Karabakh can freely pass through the checkpoint established by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road at any time of the day.

Recall that, contrary to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, manpower, ammunition, mines, and other military equipment were transferred from Armenia to illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed. On April 22, Armenia unilaterally set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road. In response to these actions of Armenia, on April 23, units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan in the sovereign territories of our country on the border with Armenia established a border checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

---

