Azerbaijan Defense Ministry refutes Armenia's fake info on firing their army position

10 June 2023 00:33 (UTC+04:00)

On June 9 at 10:50 p.m., the information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of this country about the firing of different types of firearms and mortars on the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of the Garaiman settlement of Basarkecher district by units of the Azerbaijani Army is completely false and untrue.

"We categorically deny this information spread by the other side," the Ministry of Defense said.

---

