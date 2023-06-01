Pashinyan escapes from Azerbaijani journalists [VIDEO]

1 June 2023 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who arrived at the second summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, fled from Azerbaijani journalists who approached him with questions.

Azernews reports citing local media, he refused to answer questions, and when he heard that the journalists were from Azerbaijan, he quickened his pace and left.

Here is the footage showing Armenian PM how pretends not to see the Azerbaijani journalists:

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz