Armenian saboteurs tried to break into the territory of Azerbaijan - there are detainees

26 May 2023 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

On May 26, an attempt by a sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces to violate the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Zangilan section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border was prevented, Azernews reports, citing the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

"As a result of the vigilance of the servicemen who were on duty at the border crossing, the movement of the sabotage group was detected in a timely manner and the necessary measures were taken, as a result of which 2 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were detained. The remaining members of the sabotage group fled, taking advantage of the difficult terrain. The operational situation is under control," the report says.

---

