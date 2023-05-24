Baku, Islamabad discuss issues of holding Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkiye joint exercises

24 May 2023 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff, Colonel-General Kerim Veliyev met with Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces, General of the Army Asim Munir as part of his visit to Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

An official welcoming ceremony was held before the meeting. After the national anthems of both countries were performed, the Chief of the General Staff, Colonel General K. Valiyev passed along the guard of honor.

The sides met first in private and then in an expanded format.

During the meeting, Munirot noted that Pakistan attaches special importance to military cooperation with Azerbaijan. He stressed the existence of broad opportunities for the further development of military ties.

“The meeting emphasized the importance of expanding ties between the types of troops of the armies of the two countries, holding joint Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkiye exercises and further developing trilateral cooperation. The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields, as well as other issues related to the fight against terrorism and security," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Colonel General K. Valiyev emphasized that the development and expansion of cooperation with Pakistan in the military field as in all fields are always in the spotlight of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking about the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the conditional border, the Chief of the General Staff emphasized that this was intentionally done by Armenia with the aim of aggravating the situation, and each time a worthy response was given to them.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khazar Farhadov also attended the meeting.

