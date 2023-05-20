Indonesian President sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of 28 May-Independence Day

20 May 2023 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Republic of Indonesia and on my personal behalf, I cordially congratulate Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is celebrated on May 28," the President of Indonesia said.

"I sincerely hope that our two nations` friendly relations will continue to grow and to contribute in the promotion of peace and prosperity in our respective regions. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration." Joko Widodo emphasized in his letter.

---

