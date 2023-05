20 May 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the conscription of Azerbaijani citizens from July 1 to July 30, 2023, for urgent active military service and the transfer to the reserve of military personnel for urgent active military service, Azernews reports.

To be updated...

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz