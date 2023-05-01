Azerbaijani President signs order on measures to overhaul highways in Azerbaijani city of Sabirabad

1 May 2023 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures to overhaul highways in Azerbaijani city of Sabirabad.

According to the order, 2.9 million manat ($1.7 million) were allocated for the overhaul of highways in the city of Sabirabad to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget of the country for 2023.

