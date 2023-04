30 April 2023 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for the United States for a visit at the invitation of the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on April 30, Azernewsb reports.

During the visit, it is planned to hold the next round of negotiations on the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz