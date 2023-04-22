New provocation of Armenians: three Azerbaijani servicemen injured in mine explosion in Shusha district

22 April 2023 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

In order to aggravate the situation in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation are temporarily deployed, Armenia committed another provocation on a dirt road in the direction of the Allahgulular village of the Shusha region, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On April 22, at about 17:00, a military truck of the Azerbaijan Army transporting supplies to Azerbaijani positions stationed on the high grounds around the Allahgulular village was blown up by a mine deliberately buried by the Armenians in the direction of road movement. As a result, the driver and the head of the vehicle were wounded, the vehicle broke down and became unusable. One of the servicemen who arrived immediately to help the wounded was also wounded by hitting an anti-personnel mine.

Emergency medical aid was provided to Azerbaijan Army's 3 servicemen who were blown up.

The commands of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center were informed about the incident.

The Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the incident.

