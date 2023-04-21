Azerbaijan, NATO eye co-op on Women, Peace and Security agenda

21 April 2023 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Head of Azerbaijan's delegation to NATO Jafar Huseynzada has held a meeting with NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security (WPS), Irene Fellin, Azernews reports.

"We discussed issues of cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan on the agenda of the WPS, as well as issues related to the high-level conference to be held this fall in Baku," the publication says

I had a good meeting with Ms. Irene Fellin, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Women, Peace & Security.



At the meeting, we discussed #NATO-#Azerbaijan partnership, WPS Agenda, as well as the upcoming high-level conference to be held in Baku this fall. pic.twitter.com/gjKd7Eiojf — Jafar Huseynzada 🇦🇿 (@JafarHuseynzade) April 21, 2023

