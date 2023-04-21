Azernews.Az

Friday April 21 2023

Azerbaijan, NATO eye co-op on Women, Peace and Security agenda

21 April 2023 15:22 (UTC+04:00)
Head of Azerbaijan's delegation to NATO Jafar Huseynzada has held a meeting with NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security (WPS), Irene Fellin, Azernews reports.

"We discussed issues of cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan on the agenda of the WPS, as well as issues related to the high-level conference to be held this fall in Baku," the publication says

