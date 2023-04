20 April 2023 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Juma Mosque has been inaugurated in Narimanov district of Baku after major overhaul and reconstruction, which were carried out at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

