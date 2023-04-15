Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talk

15 April 2023 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Huseyn Amir Abdullahian, Azernews reports per Azerbaijani MFA.

The ministers discussed the current situation in bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Furthermore, the two sides announced the possibility of continuing negotiations and, if necessary, conducting bilateral visits.

In addition, the ministers also exchanged views on regional issues.

