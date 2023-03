28 March 2023 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa was gunned down outside his home by an unknown person, Azernews reports.

The parliamentarian was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

An operational-investigative group is currently at the scene and the search for a suspect is underway, the Interior Ministry reports.

---

