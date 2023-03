25 March 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hit Azerbaijan’s Shamkir District on Friday, Azernews reports per the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences.

The quake at a depth of 9 km was recorded at 1227 local time.

---

