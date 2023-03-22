Shabran Regional Forestry Center to plant 33,000 trees

22 March 2023 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, the Shabran Regional Forestry Center plans to plant 33,000 trees, sow seeds on 100 hectares of land, and at the same time, restore the areas of the forest fund affected by fire, Azernews reports.

Director of the Center Elbrus Aliyev said that one of the most important ways to prevent global climate change is to carry out mass greening works, increase forest areas and strengthen protection.

Besides, head of the center congratulated everyone on the occasion of the International Day of Forests and urged everyone not to be indifferent to forests.

