President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at Sugovushan settlement secondary school [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

18 March 2023 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at the Sugovushan settlement secondary school in the Tartar district.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the President and the First Lady of the work done here.

On March 20, 2022, as part of their visit to Sugovushan settlement, the head of state and the First Lady visited the 144-seat secondary school building and enquired about the state of the educational institution. The head of state gave instructions to launch a major overhaul of the school building.

The school covers an area of one hectare. The educational institution has 12 classrooms, a computer lab, a library, two laboratories, a 72-seat auditorium and a canteen.

The landscaping work was carried out, a football pitch and a basketball court were built in the yard of the school.

