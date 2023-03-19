Azerbaijani government approves master plan for development of Fuzuli until 2040

19 March 2023 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to approve the "Master plan for the development of Fuzuli until 2040," Azernews reports.

According to the decision, "On the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 392-IVQ dated June 29, 2012, on the approval, entry into force and related legal regulation of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan" 695 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 4, 2012 According to clause 4.2 of the Decree No. 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan decides: The "Master plan for the development of the city of Fuzuli until 2040" should be approved.

