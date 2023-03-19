Memorial monument to Azerbaijani martyrs erected in Canakkale

19 March 2023 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

A memorial monument to Azerbaijani martyrs was erected in Canakkale, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov.

“On the 108th anniversary of the Canakkale Victory, the monument built in memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives in this holy land together with our Turkish brothers in Canakkale Martyrdom was opened to visitors,” the Ambassador tweeted.

---

