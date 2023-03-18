President: Armenia’s patrons have declared an information war on us

18 March 2023 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

“After Azerbaijan has liberated its native land, just look at how many unfair steps are being taken against us and how many shady dealings are being committed,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district.

“Armenia’s patrons, the countries involved in Armenia's policy of aggression have declared an information war on us,” the head of state noted.

