Azerbaijan prevents another drug smuggling from Iran [PHOTOS]

7 March 2023 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Due to a joint special operation conducted by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal affairs and the State Border Service, members of a drug smuggling group have been detained.

According to Azernews, Famil Aliyev, a resident of Sheki who has previously been convicted, and a native of Sheki, Elchin Mammadov, have been detained during the operation. After the inspection, a total of 83 kilograms of narcotic drugs have been found in their possession, including 69 kilograms of marijuana, 14 kilograms of opium, and methamphetamine.

After being interrogated, Famil Aliyev acknowledge that they have taken the drugs from hiding in order to sell them in the territory of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district through an Iranian citizen named "Yashar".

A criminal case has been initiated on this fact under the relevant article of the Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of arrest has been chosen against the detainees. Operational measures are continuing.

Recall that, staff of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Main Customs Department prevented an attempt to smuggle drugs and psychotropic substances on March 6.

