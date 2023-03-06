President Ilham Aliyev received US Department of State Senior Advisor [UPDATE]

6 March 2023 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received US Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis L. Bono.

The head of state hailed the results of a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, and thanked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his continues efforts in this direction.

Louis Bono conveyed the U.S. Secretary of State`s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev, and emphasized that Antony Blinken is also of the opinion that the Munich meeting was fruitful.

The head of state thanked for the greetings, and asked Louis Bono to pass on his greetings to Antony Blinken.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the process of negotiations on a peace treaty.

