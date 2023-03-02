President: We are building new cities and villages from scratch by utilizing concepts of "smart city" and "smart village”

2 March 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

“The Government of Azerbaijan spent about 4 billion USD for reconstruction work in 2021-2022,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku.

“This year, we plan to allocate at least 1,7 billion USD for this purpose. We are building new cities and villages from scratch by applying modern urban planning and utilizing the concepts of "smart city" and "smart village.” It is a unique and unprecedented post-conflict development and reconstruction model led by national governments”, the head of state emphasized.

