26 February 2023 00:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page to mark the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

"I commemorate the bright memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide with respect. May God bless the memory of all our martyrs," Azernews reports per the post.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz