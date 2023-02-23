Azerbaijani air force helicopter units hold drills [PHOTO/VIDEO]

23 February 2023 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

The Azerbaijan air force helicopter units have conducted drills under the approved combat training plan, Azernews reports, per the Defence Ministry.

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defence Minister, the helicopters flew missions from base airfields along predetermined routes.

The tasks that were given to the crews of the helicopters during the training were successfully completed.

Azerbaijan undertakes drills on a regular basis to strengthen the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also seek to strengthen servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Currently, the Azerbaijani servicemen compete in various subcategories of the International Army Games-2022 held in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Iran. The Azerbaijani naval team ranked first in the Sea Cup contest held as part of the International Army Games-2022.

